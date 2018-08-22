The end is in sight for Easy. Netflix has renewed the anthology drama series for a third and final season to air in 2019, Deadline has confirmed.

Written, directed and executive produced by Joe Swanberg, Easy explores diverse Chicago characters as they fumble through the modern maze of love, sex, technology and culture — topics that Swanberg often tackles in his micro-budgeted drama features which employ extensive improvisation. The standalone episodes showcase the diversity of the city itself, focusing on characters from different neighborhoods and economic backgrounds.

The cast includes Kate Micucci, Jane Adams, Zazie Beetz, Michael Chernus, Kiersey Clemons, Evan Jonigkeit, Elizabeth Reaser, Jacqueline Toboni, Dave Franco, Aya Cash and Marc Maron.

All eight episodes of Season 2 premiered December 1. A specific return date for Season 3 has not yet been determined.

Swanberg’s films include Drinking Buddies, starring Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick and Ron Livingston, and Digging for Fire, starring Johnson, Uncle Kent and Art History.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the renewal.