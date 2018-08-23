E! has given the go-ahead for a second season of Very Cavallari, the docu-series starring celebrity entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari. The new season will premiere in 2019.

Season 2 is expected to continue following Cavallari’s life in Nashville and will feature 10 one-hour episodes. E! says the first season of Very Cavallari has seen consistent week on week growth in all key demos and currently ranks as one of the youngest and most affluent series on ad-supported cable and broadcast with a median age of 36.

The first-season finale is set for Sunday, Aug. 26, and will chronicle the Uncommon James store opening and launch party. But several huge mistakes by Kristin’s staff on opening day push the star to her breaking point, while Brittainy worries about her position in the company and Shannon helps Mike pop the question to Taylor.

You can check out a clip from the season finale above.

Very Cavallari is produced by T Group Productions with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, and Kristin Cavallari serving as Executive Producers.

“I couldn’t be happier that Very Cavallari will be returning for season two,” said Cavallari. “I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started…”