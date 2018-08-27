Dwayne Johnson has been known to be courteous and gracious to his fans. Most recently, the Skyscraper action star’ fan appreciation hit an emotional note when Angelo Pizarro reached out to him via Twitter over the weekend to ask him a favor in the wake of the death of his mother Aileen and sister Aryana, who both died after a tragic car crash.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much,” Pizarro wrote. “I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!”

It didn’t take long for his tweet to get to the WWE champ-turned-movie superstar. After over 65,000 retweets, Johnson sent a direct message to Pizarro saying that he turned on his phone and saw a flood of tweets about his loss.

“I believe from what I’m told, your mom was a very, very big fan of mine,” Johnson said. “So, anyway man, I am sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours.”

He added, “I just want to say thanks for reaching out, man. And I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you and your family are going through and if your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and being such a big fan.”

It didn’t take long for Pizarro to thank Johnson. “THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR,” he tweeted. “I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million).”

Pizarro also reached out to his sister’s favorite singer Alessia Cara to record a message for the funeral. Cara sent a heartfelt message saying, “I am so, so sorry. hopefully this helps you in any way.” Cara sang the album version of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana, which starred Johnson.

Aileen and Aryana Pizarro were victims of a high-speed crash with a wrong-way driver on a Southern California interstate. The driver was identified as Trevor Heitmann, who is known as the YouTube star, McSkillet.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

Heartfelt show of support from @TheRock to the brothers who lost their mom and sister in the horrible, wrong-way crash on I-805. pic.twitter.com/TXV1Gfgc4y — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) August 27, 2018