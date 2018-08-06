Plenty of people have accused Joe Arpaio, the Donald Trump-pardoned former Arizona sheriff, of not knowing what he’s talking about. Arpaio handed them even more ammo than necessary when he got duped by Sacha Baron Cohen into an impossibly bizarre conversation in which Arpaio spoke sternly to a tiny toy donut about the need for guns, conceded that President Trump has most likely had a “golden shower,” and admitted that he would accept an offer of “a blow job” from Trump.

The interview aired Sunday night on Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America?, with Cohen in disguise as his Finnish character OMGWhizzBoyOMG, a supposed social media star who “unboxes” toys on camera.

As WhizzBoy unboxes a tiny “Shopkins” toy donut, he mentions that “D’Lish Donut” is anti-gun, at which point the hard-right 86-year-old Arpaio, who was pardoned by Trump for criminal contempt of court, focused his full attention on the donut, sternly lecturing the little piece of plastic about the Constitution and ever-present threats from bad toys with guns.

“It’s going to kill you,” Arpaio warns the donut.

Then things get bizarre. After seeming stunned at WhizzBoy’s admission of owning 43 guns “for the upcoming race war,” Arpaio goes along for a conversation that gets progressively cruder (or at least loaded with more double meanings).

When the faux-Finnish WhizzBoy asks whether Arpaio’s good friend Trump has ever had a golden shower, the clueless race-baiter responds, “It wouldn’t surprise me.” When WhizzBoy asks whether Trump would give him a golden shower, Arpaio responds, “In Finland? I’ll tell you one thing, if he sees this and the way you’re speaking, he’s going to like you. You think like he thinks.”

WhizzBoy then recounts his own job history, saying he got his first “hand job” from his mother and asks about Arpaio’s hand job background.

“So let me say this,” Arpaio responds. “Me, whatever I did in my life, I always did that extra. It gets me in trouble sometimes.”

And finally we get to the payload when WhizzBoy/Cohen asks: “If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?”

“I may have to say yes,” responds Arpaio.

Arpaio was pardoned by Trump last August after the former sheriff’s criminal contempt conviction in which he ignored a court order to stop the practice of detaining people based on race.

Cohen tweeted out the interview on both his own Twitter account and the one belonging to OMGWhizzBoyOMG. Watch the full interview above, and here’s a shorter version, with just the money shot: