Warcraft and Source Code filmmaker Duncan Jones is to direct his first TV series: an adaptation of thriller novel Killer Intent.

Liberty Films, the London and LA-based indie run by Stuart Fenegan and Jones, will produce the adaptation of boxer-turned-lawyer Tony Kent’s well-received book.

Killer Intent is the first in a series of thrillers about Jack Reacher-type intelligence agent Joe Dempsey. In the novel, when an attempted assassination sparks a chain reaction of dangerous events across London, Britain’s elite security forces are powerless to stop the chaos threatening to overwhelm the Government. As a dark conspiracy unfolds, three strangers find their fates entwined: Dempsey; Sarah Truman, a CNN reporter determined to get her headline; and Michael Devlin, a Belfast-born criminal barrister with a secret past.

Jones will direct and executive produce the series. Anglo-Irish writer Kent will be adapting his novel alongside an American-style writers’ room of established TV talent, according to producers.

Executive producer Fenegan acquired the screen rights for the novel in advance of the hardback release earlier this year, and it will be Liberty Films’ first foray into television.

Jones and Fenegan have previously worked exclusively in features with credits such as Moon, Source Code, Mute and Warcraft.

Jones said: “Tony’s writing style is already so cinematic, working with him and a room of writers to adapt his first book will be a thrill. I’m excited to get my teeth into some contemporary set action, and have time to develop characters over a series rather than a single film.”

The novel is published by Elliott & Thompson and the next book in Kent’s series, Marked For Death, is due to be released in February, 2019.

Jones last month teased a feature adaptation of comic book series Rogue Trooper. His most recent sci-fi fantasy pic Mute was a Netflix original.