Dr. Mike may be hanging out another shingle. Actress Jane Seymour says she’s open to a reboot of Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.

Seymour is evidently picking up on the momentum created earlier this week when she spoofed the 1867 frontier doctor as a medical marijuana purveyor on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Seymour made her wishes known tonight on Buzzfeed News’s Profile, which airs weekly via Facebook Watch. Audie Cornish of NPR’s All Things Considered was the host who drew out Seymour.

Dr. Quinn ran on CBS from 1993 to 1998, and also spawned two TV movies. The show is still available worldwide in syndication.

Asked tonight about her feelings on a Dr. Quinn return, Seymour said, “We wish!…They have brought back absolutely everything, I have no idea why they wouldn’t bring this back…people all over the world, all cultures, love Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman…It’s so relevant to today, it could not be more relevant because it was all about people, the immigration into America….We dealt with the Chinese, we dealt with the Jews that were coming in, the people from Scandinavia, we dealt with slavery, everything…The fans literally pleaded with Les Moonves and did everything they could to get him to put Dr. Quinn back on and he resolutely said no. My hope is that somebody somewhere at CBS will say hey let another studio do it!…It’s such a good show.”

Seymour also talked about the pressure actresses face in Hollywood.

“The actresses that I knew, one in particular, went for the bait and became a star,” Seymour said. “It’s an enormous pressure and I never spoke with them about it. But some people made choices that were different than mine and for a while there, I thought maybe that’s what you have to do. But I chose not to…That kind of thing didn’t happen to me before I went to America.”