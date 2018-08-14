Just ahead of its Season 1 finale, TLC has renewed its hit reality series Dr. Pimple Popper for a second season, with new episodes slated to air in January.

The series has done well ratings-wise for TLC. It has ranked No. 1 among women 25-54 in its Wednesday 10 PM time slot since its July 11 premiere. TLC’s digital series Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit also has driven millions of views across Facebook Watch and TLC GO, according to the network.

“We are delighted our viewers have embraced Dr. Pimple Popper, making it a hit for TLC this summer. We look forward to giving viewers more of the fantastic Dr. Sandra Lee and showcasing how she tackles challenging conditions and, most importantly, improves her patients’ lives in the upcoming season,” said Howard Lee, President and GM, TLC.

Dr. Pimple Popper features Dr. Sandra Lee, one of America’s top dermatologists and Instagram and YouTube sensation, as she treats patients with unusual skin conditions and helps them to lead a life free of embarrassment. The season finale airs Wednesday, August 15 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Dr. Pimple Popper is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.