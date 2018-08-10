Paramount Player’s live action feature of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer began production a few days ago on Aug. 6, and will shoot entirely on Australia’s Gold Coast. The studio dropped the first photo today of 17-year old Isabela Moner as the title moppet jungle adventurer with a penchant for solving puzzles.

Also joining the cast is Nicholas Coombe, who’ll play Randy, a fellow high school friend of Dora’s who becomes completely smitten with her. He recently shot a recurring role on Annapurna/Hulu’s pilot Search and Destroy and recurs on Syfy’s The Magicians. Previous credits include ABC’s Imaginary Mary and Global Road’s Midnight Sun opposite Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Coombe is represented by LINK Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Dora the Explorer finds the title character dealing with high school, and leading a new group of friends on an adventure with her sidekick, the monkey Boots, and famed cousin Diego played by newcomer Micke Moreno, Madeleine Madden as Sammy the school’s snooty class president, and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza as Dora’s grandma, Abuelita Valerie. Temuera Morrison will play the role of Powell.

Walden Media co-produces the James Bobin-directed film. The production is being supported by the Queensland Government via Screenland Queensland. Filming will take place on the continent’s east coast south of Brisbane. Village Roadshow Studios, where the production will headquarter, has been host to such recent shoots as Thor: Ragnarok and Aquaman. Queenland’s tropical forests near Tamborine Mountain and Tallebudgera will be tapped as Dora’s jungle habitat

Dora the Explorer will start her adventures on the big screen on Aug. 2, 2019.