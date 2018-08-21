Deadline has confirmed that Ant-Man and The Wasp star Michael Pena is joining Paramount’s live-action feature adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Dora The Explorer, playing the title character’s father to Eva Longoria’s mother.

The James Bobin-directed pic hits theaters on Aug. 2, 2019. Dora experiences high school life after venturing through the jungles, however, she sets off on a brand new adventure. Isabela Moner plays Dora with Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison part of the cast. The Paramount Players-Walden Media-Nickelodeon production is currently shooting in Queensland, Australia.