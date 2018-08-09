Doom Patrol has found its Cyborg. Joivan Wade (The First Purge) is set to play Victor Stone aka Cyborg in the DC Universe’s live-action series Doom Patrol, the follow-up to Titans, from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

Jeremy Carver is writing Doom Patrol, a reimagining of the beloved superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. It revolves around Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane. Led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Wade). Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Wade’s Vic Stone is the charming and sarcastic half-human, half-machine superhero known as Cyborg. Vic may be connected to every computer on the world, but he struggles to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns, and Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

British actor Wade became known as a member of the comedy trio Mandem on the Wall before nabbing his breakout series regular role in the hit E4 show Youngers. His film credits include The Weekend Movie for Netflix and Universal’s The First Purge, which recently became the highest grossing of the Purge franchise from Blumhouse. He’ll next be seen in BBC Films feature VS. from director Ed Lilly and producer Bennett McGhee. Wade’s additional TV credits include BBC crime drama The Interceptor, Doctor Who and EastEnders. He’s repped by Atlas Artists, WME, Sainou, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.