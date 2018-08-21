EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser has been cast as one of the leads, Robotman/Cliff Steele, in DC Universe’s upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol, from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

A former race car driver, Cliff Steele was in a horrific accident that left his body uninhabitable. Cliff’s brain was saved by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder and he lives on in a powerful robotic body.

Fraser will provide the voice-over for Robotman and will appear in flashback scenes as Cliff Steele. Riley Shanahan has also been cast in the role of Robotman. He will provide the physical performance of the character on stage in full body costume.

DC Universe

Written by Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Led by the mysterious Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns, Berlanti and Berlanti Prods’ Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros Television.

The Mummy alum Fraser was recently seen in major roles on Audience Network’s Condor, FX’s Trust and Showtime’s The Affair. He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Patti Felker.