President Donald Trump spent Monday morning trying to undermine the investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election, but sounding more like an aggrieved Real Housewife of Washington DC.

In a morning tirade, Trump insisted White House “councel” – eventually Trump will learn how it’s spelled – Don McGahn’s 30 hours worth of interview time with Robert Mueller’s team was done “with my approval, for purposes of transparency.”

McGahn has been cooperating extensively with Special Counsel Robert Mueller – but Trump’s lawyers don’t know how much McGahn has shared with the investigators, NYT reported over the weekend.

“Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…looking for trouble,” Trump scenery-chewed, in morning tweets about “lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more!”

Trump and his one man legal improv troupe Rudy Giuliani, as John Oliver described the former NYC mayor previous night, have been dragging their feet as to whether Trump will sit down with Mueller. Trump plays I’d Love To in this crosstalk act, while Giuliani has taken the role of Over My Dead Body.

That’s so Trump could tweet this morning that Mueller’s team is dragging the investigation and “looking to impact the election.” He calls it “a National Disgrace!”

Trump’s morning Twitter tirade:

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

….looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018