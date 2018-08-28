After a couple of days on the ropes for his response to Sen. John McCain’s death, President Donald Trump deployed a familiar diversionary tactic, this time tweeting a conspiracy theory that Google is biased against him and other conservatives.

The pair of morning tweets appeared to be a reprise of a post from over the weekend on conservative blog PJ Media.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” he tweeted, omitting an ‘s’ (though the “new media” dis could have been a throwback to the 1990s). “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

Trump also singled out CNN as being a “prominent” feature of this tilted landscape, and repeated the PJ Media claim (without attribution) that 96% of results from the search for the phrase “Trump News” are posts from “National Left Wing Media.”

He goes on to call it a “very serious situation” that “will be addressed.

Trump’s view of the tech giants has been complicated, to say the least. He has maintained a running feud with Amazon and just last week claimed that social media companies are “silencing millions of people.” The fact that he is president owes a lot to the power (some have called it manipulation) of social media, of course, and he has long used as a sanctuary for unmediated communication with his base.

Last month, Trump showed support for Google, hammering the European Union after it hit Google with a record $5 billion fine over its mobile phone operating system. He called Google one of America’s “great companies.”

Here are today’s tweets:

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018