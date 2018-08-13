President Donald Trump, who appears to be running out of demeaning adjectives, took to this morning to trash his former Apprentice darling and White House liaison office’s communications director Omarosa Manigault Newman as she book-tours her way through the programs of NBC News.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” Trump began.

Which begs the question why did he keep hiring her. In his tweet, he claimed she “begged me for a job, tears in her eyes. I said ‘Ok’.”

“She never made it, never will,” Trump added, reporting people inside the White House hated her and that, while, “vicious,” Omarosa was “not smart.”

She was “nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work,” Trump trash-tweeted.

“When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!”

Trump tweeted that he would rather not take on this “lowlife” and recognizes it is “not presidential.” But, he argued, “Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible,” so he is taking to his “modern day form of communication” to pound her and defend himself.

“Sorry,” Trump added, which may be the most startling part of this morning’s Trump Twitter Tirade.

Among her most incendiary claims while touring to plug her new book Unhinged, Omaraso says she has heard the long-rumored tape in which Trump allegedly used the n-word while working on NBC’s Apprentice franchise, and just before Trump’s latest tweets, unveiled a tape she made of Trump allegedly playing dumb about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her from her White House job.

POTUS tweets:

