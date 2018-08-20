Shortly after First Lady Melania Trump delivered a nationally televised speech about cyber bullying, saying “Let’s face it, most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults” her husband demonstrated on Twitter, calling former CIA director John Brennan “the worst CIA Director in our country’s history.”

Trump and his supporters in Congress have launched a character assassination campaign against Brennan since the White House announced last week it was stripping him of security clearance. It was timed to distract reporters from the release of secret recordings damaging to Trump by fired White House staffer Omarosa, as she plugs her White House tell-all, Unhinged.

Brennan says he’s considering legal action against Trump’s move, stating the obvious on Meet The Press about POTUS having yanked his clearance to intimidate current and former government officials. Trump has promised he is going to pull clearances of more current and former CIA/DOJ officials and released the names of those he is targeting.

“I am going to do whatever I can to try and prevent these abuses occurring in the future and if that means going to court I will do that,” added Brennan, who served under Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

Twitter Trump goaded Brennan to sue, saying, “It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue!” Trump crowed.