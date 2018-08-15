After actual hours in which President Donald Trump showed relative restraint this morning, confining his social statements to talk of previous night’s primary results, the dam began to crack shortly after 7 AM ET.

That’s when Trump tweeted about the Rigged Russian Witch Hunt (aka Robert Mueller Russia election tamper investigation), followed closely by a tweet celebrating the sacking of FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Then, a long period of silence.

At 10:57 AM ET, the dam broke, and Trump tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!”

Trump loves trolling Waters; one of his favorite dog whistles is calling her a “low IQ individual.”

But this new Waters Twitter troll comes less than 24 hours after Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been compelled to insist “Trump isn’t targeting black people on Twitter” during her televised daily briefing. That happened because Trump called Omarosa a “dog” in a tweet.

Trump’s tweet gave CNN the opportunity to run a clip of the California congresswoman’s weekend MSNBC appearance – which possibly triggered Trump’s tweet today. In that clip, she said her 80th birthday wish is that “we will be able to get a leader of this country who represents us, someone that does not lie every morning when they get up with these tweets.”

“I would wish that we could remove him from his office and go about getting the kind of president that we could be proud of,” Waters added.

Trump’s tweet: