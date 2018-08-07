The City of West Hollywood wants it gone, and Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill knows what to do with it: Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame should be replaced by one for Hamill’s late co-star Carrie Fisher.

“How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @Carrie Fisher,” Hamill tweeted (see it below).

The star – the Trump star, that is – has been the subject of considerable debate recently, first after getting smashed by a pickaxe-wielder last month and then, last night, when West Hollywood’s city council passed a resolution expressing its opposition to the Trump star altogether.

Ultimately, neither the council nor Hamill (nor the vandal, who attended the council meeting last night) have much say in the matter. Who’s who on the Walk of Fame is decided by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles City Council, and neither have any plans to exile the Trump star.

The president got his piece of that celebrity real estate in 2007 when he was still best known for The Apprentice, The Celebrity Apprentice and the Miss Universe pageants.

But times have changed. The West Hollywood city council voted on the removal resolution last night, though Mayor John Duran has conceded that the vote was largely symbolic. “The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” Duran told CNN. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.” The removal request is a first for the city council, he said.

In making the removal request, The West Hollywood city council cited Trump’s Access Hollywood tape, the “zero tolerance immigration policy” that separates migrant children from their parents, Trump’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, his treatment of the transgender community, his plans to lower HIV/AIDS research funds and the cost to taxpayers of fixing the twice-damaged star.

Hamill seems to agree. Here is his tweet, followed by other Hollywood reactions:

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

Hollywood walk of fame star: Council voted unanimously to permanently remove Trump’s star because of his “disturbing treatment of women & other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City, the state, and country.” https://t.co/ZubyID1GGe pic.twitter.com/vTSc0C0aIY — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 7, 2018

Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame devalues the other stars, like those of my parents, that are meaningful and a true honor https://t.co/oD6A64vbD4 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 7, 2018