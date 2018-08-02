President Donald Trump continued his game of morning show favorites today, buckling down against CNN two days after his supporters at a rally attempted to shout down the network’s Jim Acosta.

“Wow, @foxandfriends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings,” Trump tweeted. “Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly. Too much hate and inaccurately reported stories – too predictable!”

Trump didn’t explain why he was sad about “Fake News CNN” doing poorly in the ratings, nor provide evidence of MSNBC’s Morning Joe being a “dead show.” The show, hosted by Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist, drew about a million viewers daily during July, compared to Fox And Friends 1.5 million. CNN was at about half the MSNBC number.

Trump’s pro-Fox gloating follows yesterday’s White House press briefing during which press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to condemn the jeering by Trump supporters of Acosta during a Tampa rally earlier this week.

While Trump continued feuding with the press, he continued bonding with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, thanking him for sending what North Korea claims are the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. The contents of the flag-draped caskets have not yet been tested or identified.

“Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen!,” Trump tweeted this morning. “I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter – l look forward to seeing you soon!”

Fairly typical of Twitter responses: “What are you, signing his f*cking yearbook??”

