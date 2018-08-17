TV news networks pounced on DC mayor’s response to President Donald Trump’s tweets claiming city officials looking for a windfall drove up the pricetag on his military parade so high he pulled the plug on the plan.

“Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad),” tweeted DC’s mayor.

Trump’s morning tweet blamed “the local politicians who run Washington, DC (poorly)” for the cancellation of his parade, which he said he scrubbed because local politicos who “know a windfall when they see it….wanted a number so ridiculously high” for his “great celebratory military parade.”

Added Trump in his tweet, “Never let someone hold you up!'” Bowser apparently took his advice.

Trump began talking about a military parade in Washington DC since attending the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

The mayor’s tweet: