President Donald Trump set aside his complaints about tech companies and foreign leaders, at least for the moment, to return to his comfort zone of blasting the TV news business.

In three morning tweets (which followed a re-tweet of a Breitbart News post explaining Kanye West’s loyalty to Trump, the president said the “hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function.” The tweets cast a wide net, including “fake books” written about him.

Zeroing in on CNN boss Jeff Zucker, he added, “Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck. & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

He also ripped into NBC News, anchor Lester Holt and president Andy Lack. “The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired (?) for incompetence, and much worse,” Trump tweeted.

He also said Holt “got caught fudging my tape on Russia.” It wasn’t immediately clear what he was implying about the May 2017 NBC interview, one of the most problematic of his presidency, in which he casually admitted to firing former FBI director James Comey for his lack of loyalty. Some far-right media outlets often claim that footage aired on mainstream news networks has been falsified through the use of special effects, though a one on one interview would be pretty difficult to fake. The tweet cited no evidence behind the claim.

An NBC News rep did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

The diet of TV news this week is likely not easing Trump’s mind, especially extensive memorial coverage of his longtime foe, Sen. John McCain. The week began (was it really this same week??) with a storm of criticism facing Trump over the decision to raise the flag at the White House and refuse to offer any remembrance of McCain’s military service or character.

