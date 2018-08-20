Despite a very busy day trashing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, former CIA Director John Brennan, DOJ’s Bruce Ohr and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter, President Donald Trump took time this afternoon to pay tribute to the men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP — or, as Trump kept calling it, CBC).

In the East Room of the White House, Trump singled out a Latino border agent, identified by Bloomberg as Adrian Anzaldua, who last week had discovered 78 immigrants who had been locked in a truck near Laredo, TX, saving their lives.

Trump asked Anzaldua to join him at podium to tell the story himself.

“You’re not nervous, are you?” Trump asked Anzaldua, who was seated in the audience and hesitated.

Turning to the event’s other attendees, Trump assured them the agent “speaks perfect English,” guaranteeing that would be the headline, rather than the Anzaldua’s heroism.

It was classic Step on the Message Trump. Last week, while paying tribute to Aretha Franklin, Trump wrote that headline when he said, “She worked for me on numerous occasions.”

Anyway, Anzaldua spoke briefly and modestly about his rescue of the 78 people, after which Trump said, as Anzaldua took his seat, “Tomorrow he will be announcing that he is running for office.”