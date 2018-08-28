President Donald Trump’s press conference Monday to announce an agreement with Mexico on elements of new trade deal included a phone call live in front of cameras with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Related
Donald Trump Stays Mum On John McCain After NAFTA News Conference

The planned call did not go off without a hitch, though, when Trump was stuck behind his Oval Office desk pressing buttons on the console in an attempt to connect with Neito — to no avail — for well more than a minute.

“Enrique?” Trump said into the speakerphone, as pool cameras whirred in front of him. “This is a big thing,” he said, talking to someone offscreen, “lotta people waiting.” After a good minute more, an aide got the two connected.

If the moment seemed like one that would make the end credits of HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy Veep, you were not the only one — the aide could have just as easily been Tony Hale’s Gary Walsh coming to Julia Louis-Drefyus’ rescue. It didn’t take long for Twitter to make it happen.

Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six consecutive Best Actress in a Comedy Emmys for playing a POTUS (and a VPOTUS) and has been in plenty of those end-credit bits on the series, has approved the message.

Veep is in production on its seventh and final season, with episodes to air in spring 2019.