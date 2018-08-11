Don’t expect Donald Trump to invite Omarosa Manigault-Newman back to the White House for some tea and cookies any time soon. In the former White House staffer’s forthcoming tell-all book Unhinged, she claims that Trump used racial slurs on the set of The Apprentice, where she was a contestant.With his regular bully-on-a-playground swiftness, Trump responded and called her a “lowlife.”

Because of his alleged use of racial slurs — particularly the N-word — Manigault Newman concluded that he is a racist and a bigot, according to the Associated Press. Her book also describes him as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

After these shots were fired, Trump said he felt betrayed by the former Apprentice contestant and that’s when he labeled her as a lowlife.

The book also says that there are tapes of Trump saying these slurs, but was never able to get a hold of them. In her book, Manigault Newman also says the former Apprentice host showed signs of a “mental decline that could not be denied” and added that he “loved conflict, chaos and confusion; he loved seeing people argue or fight.”

The allegations do not stop there. Manigault-Newman also said that Trump’s team tried to buy her silence after she left the White House and offered her $15,000 a month to serve in a “senior position” on his 2020 re-election campaign along with an NDA. She turned it down, but still received letters telling her to maintain her silence.

This may be just the beginning of a brewing frenemy feud between Manigault-Newman and Trump. She is set to appear on NBC News’ Meet the Press with Chuck Todd Sunday and Monday morning on Today where she might speak more about her book and Trump.