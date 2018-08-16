Lara Trump calls Omarosa’s latest secret recording of a job offer she made to the former Apprentice villainess “a fraud” and says she is “absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level.”

Her father in law, meanwhile, is so knicker-knotted that he’s being outplayed in the media by his disciple, he’s called her a “lowlife,” wacky” and a dog,” has filed an arbitration suit against her and, now is throwing out the idea that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have her jailed.

It is not clear on what grounds Sessions could pull that off, Gabe Sherman acknowledges in his Vanity Fair report on that interesting illustration of POTUS’s state of mind.

“Omarosa was welcomed into our family as a trusted friend and confidant,” Lara Trump says in her statement responding to today’s tape drop and interview on MSNBC by the former White House communications staffer.

“On the Women for Trump tour…we formed a sisterhood bond that is unlike any I have experienced in my life…We never would have imagined that one of our own was secretly recording all of our private conversations,” Lara Trump added.

Omarosa said on MSNBC this afternoon that the entire Trump family claims to have been in the dark about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s plans to fire her, which he did last December. The campaign job offer came about a day later.

“When Omarosa was fired by the White House Chief of Staff in December of 2017, my entire family was concerned for her because we had no idea about the basis of her dismissal,” Lara Trump said in her statement, confirming Omarosa’s assertion.

“We still wanted her on our team because we cared so much about her personally. That’s why I reached out to offer her a position with the 2020 Trump Campaign before we knew anything about the gross violations of ethics and integrity during her White House tenure.”

Eric Trump’s wife calls Omarosa’s latest “bombshell” tape “a fraud” saying the discussion about a position with the campaign took place in multiple phone calls over several days.

“I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on,” she concluded.

Her entire statement: