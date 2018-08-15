President Donald Trump had a tough TV morning.

Assuming he was getting his daily morning small-screen briefing, he may have seen the gang at Fox & Friends scolding him Wednesday for getting outplayed by Omarosa Manigault Newman after “taking the bait.”

Brian Kilmeade likened it to when Trump last fell for that strategy, back when former flatterer Michael Wolff was plugging his salacious White House intrigue book Fire And Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

This time, Trump has been played by someone he hired and fired three times, in make believe, on NBC’s The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice before hiring her, for realsies, to work in the White House.

Omarosa was fired in December by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who informed her in the Situation Room, which she secretly recorded. She also recorded Trump calling her and playing dumb about the firing and unveiled those tapes to TV news outlets where she was booked to plug her book.

“She comes out with a series of tapes and in many ways seems to have outsmarted the President who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her,” Kilmeade said.

Trump likely also was tuned in to MSNBC when his pal Donny Deutsch called him “so fragile” and relayed an “interesting anecdote” told to him by someone at Trump’s Bedminster Country Club recently.

“Trump was about to walk into the room, and some of the Secret Service guys came up to the people he was going to go see, and said ‘Hey, when you see the President, say positive things, pump him up.’ They were like, basically, fluffers in the room,” Deutsch said.

“Oh, just said that word, didn’t I?” Deutsch interrupted himself, quickly adding, “metaphorically, of course.”

“Donald Trump now is at the point where he’s so fragile and cannot ever, ever be in any interaction, any exchange in any room that’s just not pure lionization, canonization,” Deutsch concluded.