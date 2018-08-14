President Donald Trump continues tweet-trashing Omarosa as she takes her Unhinged Trump tour of TV news programs.

This morning, POTUS called his former White House liaison office communications director a “dog.”

He also described her as a “crazed, crying lowlife” who he gave “a break” and “a job at the White House.” So much for his campaign promise to hire “the best people.”

This morning’s Trump tweet also includes rare praise for White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who Trump thanked for his “good work…for quickly firing that dog.”

This as Omarosa pitched her new book, Unhinged – out today – about Trump and her time at the White House, on CBS This Morning.

Late last night, Trump called Omarosa “wacky’ and “deranged” when he tweeted his thoughts on her march through the various programs of NBC News to plug her book.

Since appearing on Sunday Beltway show Meet the Press, Trump’s former liaison office communications director/former Apprentice villainess-in-chief has been claiming she has heard an audiotape made during production of The Apprentice, in which Trump used the n-word. Omarosa boasted it finally proved Trump is racist — because, as CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert pointed out, declining to rent to black tenants, saying a white-supremacist rally had some fine people, and calling African countries “sh*thole” is not proof enough.

“@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted last night.

This morning’s Trump tweet about Omarosa: