President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is in plea talks with the U.S. Attorneys office in Manhattan. Cohen has been under investigation him for alleged bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. A deal could come as early as end of day Tuesday, NBC News reported first.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the FBI had been keeping an eye on Cohen, monitoring his phone log and raiding his office and home. In early April, FBI executed a no-knock raid on Cohen’s office and home. Trump called it “a disgraceful situation,” adding, “I have this witch hunt constantly going on,” and complaining it’s “an attack on our country…what we all stand for.”

Among the things seized were records of payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

In July, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN the FBI is in possession of a pre-election recording between Trump and Cohen in which the two men talked about payment to a former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal, who claims she had a months-long affair with Trump.

Today’s news of possible plea deal comes one day after AP reported Cohen could be charged by end of this month.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis recently told Politico he has been reaching out regularly over the past few months to John Dean, the former White House counsel who helped bring down the Richard Nixon presidency.

“I reached out to my old friend John Dean because of what he went through with Watergate, and I saw some parallels to what Michael Cohen is experiencing. I wanted to gain from John’s wisdom,” Davis told Politico.

“I certainly don’t want to raise expectations that Mr. Cohen has anything like the level of deep involvement and detailed knowledge that John Dean had in the Nixon White House as a witness to Nixon’s crimes, but I did see some similarities and wanted to learn from what John went through.”