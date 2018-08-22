UPDATED with more tweets: President Donald Trump went with gallows humor this morning a he finally weighed in on his former fixer/bullet-taker-in-chief Michael Cohen, tweeting, “If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!”

The tweets come the morning after now-convicted felon Cohen turned himself in and plead guilty to give counts of tax fraud, one count of making a false statement to a bank, and two counts of campaign finance violation.

Under oath in a packed federal court in Manhattan, Cohen on Tuesday afternoon detailed how he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels and arranged to silence Karen McDougal at the direction of, and in coordination with, a “candidate for federal office office” which Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis translated in a statement: Donald Trump.

Both women claim to have had an affair with Trump before he became a presidential candidate.

Trump followed that closely, comparing Cohen – unfavorably – to his former campaign manager Paul Manafort who, almost simultaneously, was found guilty by a jury, of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Mistrial was declared on 10 more counts on which the jury could not reach unanimous decision.

Trump’s tweets:

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

