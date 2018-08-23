“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” President Donald Trump said on his Fox & Friends interview this morning, when asked if he thinks Dems will try to impeach him should they “take back power” in the midterm elections.

“I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”

“I got rid of regulations, the tax cut was a tremendous thing. But even before the tax cut, right from the first day, I got rid of regulations. I approved the pipelines, 48,000 jobs. But I did a lot of things. Had Hillary and the Democrats gotten in, had she been president, you would have had negative growth. We picked up $10 trillion in worth.”

“China, by the way, has gone down $15 trillion, okay? When I came in, China was a dominant force. Now, they like me very much. I get along great with President Xi. But I said we can no longer give you $500 billion a year on bad trade deals. And you see what’s happened over the last 90 days. And the reason I even waited was because of North Korea, because I wanted China’s help on North Korea, otherwise I would have done it sooner…But last year, China made – we had a deficit with China, $517 billion. Not going to happen anymore.”