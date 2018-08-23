“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” President Donald Trump said on his Fox & Friends interview this morning, when asked if he thinks Dems will try to impeach him should they “take back power” in the midterm elections.

“I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”

“I got rid of regulations, the tax cut was a tremendous thing.  But even before the tax cut, right from the first day, I got rid of regulations.  I approved the pipelines, 48,000 jobs.  But I did a lot of things.  Had Hillary and the Democrats gotten in, had she been president, you would have had negative growth.  We picked up $10 trillion in worth.”

“China, by the way, has gone down $15 trillion, okay?  When I came in, China was a dominant force.  Now, they like me very much.  I get along great with President Xi.  But I said we can no longer give you $500 billion a year on bad trade deals.  And you see what’s happened over the last 90 days.  And the reason I even waited was because of North Korea, because I wanted China’s help on North Korea, otherwise I would have done it sooner…But last year, China made – we had a deficit with China, $517 billion.  Not going to happen anymore.”