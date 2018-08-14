Omarosa seems to have gotten under President Donald Trump’s skin during her march through the various programs of NBC News in promotion of her new book Unhinged.

“@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted tonight.

That’s an upgrade for Omarosa who, all day long, had been just “Wacky Omarosa” in Trump tweets.

Since appearing on NBC News’s Sunday Beltway show Meet the Press, Trump’s former liaison office communications director/former Apprentice villainess-in-chief has been claiming she has heard an audiotape made at some point during production of some season on The Apprentice, in which Trump used the n-word. She boasts it finally proves Trump is racist — because, as Stephen Colbert pointed out, declining to rent to black tenants, saying a Nazi rally had some fine people and calling African countries “sh*thole” is not proof enough.

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have,” Trump insisted in tonight’s tweets. “She made it up.”

If he doesn’t have it in his vocabulary and never did, it’s a wonder he needed Apprentice producer Mark Burnett to assure him no such tape exists before tweeting out his claim he doesn’t use the slur.

Omarosa is taking her Unhinged book tour to CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

