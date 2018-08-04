President Trump on Friday night took aim at frequent target, CNN host Don Lemon, as well as NBA star (and outspoken Trump critic) LeBron James.

The President may have caught a rerun of Lemon’s Monday interview with James, tied to James’ opening of a new school in his Ohio hometown.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

The “Mike” diss at the end is likely a reference to NBA great Michael Jordan to whom James is often being compared.

James, who is Los Angeles-bound to join the Lakers, addressed the President during the CNN interview, saying that he would refuse to ever sit face to face with him.