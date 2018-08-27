Almost two days after John McCain died from brain cancer, the Arizona Senator’s longtime nemesis in the White House has finally and seemingly begrudgingly accorded the 2008 Presidential candidate a bit of “respect.”

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” said a statement from Donald Trump out of the White House today.

Facing a barrage of criticism for what many on both sides of the aisle and reportedly inside the Executive Mansion itself saw as a tremendously petty stance on the part of the President to not honor McCain’s decades of military and political service, a proclamation of appreciation also came from the administration this afternoon.

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Senator John Sidney McCain III, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment,” said the White House after its own flag went back up and halfway back down on Monday.

Refusing to answer reporters’ questions earlier today about McCain during a trade announcement, Trump has distinctly not been invited to attend the Senator’s funeral. Trump’s Oval Office predecessors and respective McCain campaign rivals George W. Bush and Barack Obama have been asked to deliver eulogies in Washington D.C as the 81-year old’s body lies in state at the U.S Capitol later this week.

Here is the full statement from Donald Trump on Monday on John McCain’s passing this weekend:

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment. I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday. At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy. Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

Here is the full proclamation from the White House also: