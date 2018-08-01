UPDATED: Just one day into the trial of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump took to to demand Attorney General Jeff Sessions immediately pull the plug on Robert Mueller’s Russian election-tamper probe. In a morning Twitter tirade, Trump also claimed authorities are treating his former campaign chief Paul Manafort worse than they did 30’s mobster Al Capone.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump tweeted before Day 2 of Manafort’s trial got underway. “Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to the USA!”

Sessions, of course, recused himself from the Russia election probe, and Manafort is on trial for business dealings not directly related to Mueller’s Russia probe. Trump, however, connected the dots, via Twitter. This as the White House works hard to impress upon the press distinction between the Russia election tamper probe and the Manafort trial. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a briefing today at around 10 AM PT, though she’s usually fashionably late.

In this morning’s Twitter tirade, Trump suggested the feds have it in for Manafort, treated him worse than they did Al Capone in the 30’s. “Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and Public Enemy Number One’ or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing?” Trump asked.

(The Chicago mobster was convicted of tax evasion in the 30’s and spent time in Alcatraz; released after eight years in the slammer).

Trump complained that the “government” had not informed him Manafort was “under investigation” when the campaign hired him.

“Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders,” Trump noted. “He worked for me a very short time. Why didn’t the government tell me he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax!”

“Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX,” Trump continued – the “most successful in history” being a reference to his campaign, not Russian collusion.

“The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful!” Trump added.

Trump threw in a little Alan Dershowitz, paraphrasing the lawyer/TV news talking head saying FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who participated in the Mueller probe until Mueller yanked him, should have recused himself on day one, and claiming Mueller will “protect these guys” because he has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.

Trump’s tweets:

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

…..remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.” ALAN DERSHOWITZ…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018