Fox News Channel has sent out a very short snippet of Ainsley Earhardt’s Fox & Friends sit-down with President Donald Trump, set to air Thursday morning.

She asks Trump whether he knew about Michael Cohen’s “payments,” though Cohen in court Tuesday admitted he made just one payment, to Stormy Daniels, while arranging for Karen McDougal’s silence through a media company.

Cohen previously released audio of a phone call he had with Trump discussing the handling of the Daniels payment.

Even so, Trump tells Earhardt he only knew “later on.”

“You have to understand, Ainsley, what he did and – they weren’t taken out of campaign finance. That’s a much bigger thing…They did not come out of campaign. They came from me. And I tweeted about it. But they did not come out of campaign,” Trump said, making it three times in all.

“First question, when I heard about it was, ‘Did they come out of the campaign?’ because that could be a little dicey. And they didn’t come out of the campaign, and that’s big. But it’s not even a campaign violation.”