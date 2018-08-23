President Donald Trump’ latest Fox & Friends interview gave POTUS yet another chance to declare press the Enemy of the People. These day he thinks that’s about 80% of media.

“The New York Times cannot write a good story about me. They’re crazed. They’re like lunatics,” he whined to Ainsley Earhardt.

He ticked off his list of complaints:

His summit with North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un was “a great success.”

“And if you remember, the only thing [the press] got me on, they said ‘he spoke , he met’… I didn’t give him anything. I gave him nothing except sanctions, okay?” Trump said.

“My meeting with Putin was a tremendous success, I got killed by the fake news. They wanted me to go up and punch him in the face. I said I want to get along with Russia. I want to get along with everybody.”

“NATO, I raised of hundreds of billions of dollars from these countries that weren’t paying, they were delinquent, they weren’t paying their bills. The press doesn’t like to talk about that, the press talks about the fact that I insulted a lot of the leaders because I was strong on the fact that they had to pay.”

The only thing on which he is doing badly, Trump said, is “the press doesn’t cover me fairly.”

“I thought after I won, you know, they killed me during the campaign, just killed me. I said, ‘Well one good thing about winning, I’ve showed them, so now I’m going to get fair press.’

“Guess what, it got worse. It’s worse.”