In an interesting turn of events, White House counsel Don McGahn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

According to the New York Times, McGahn is not only cooperating but cooperating “extensively” in the probe. He has met with investigators three times in the last nine months about whether or not Donald Trump has obstructed justice. He was also voluntarily interviewed for 30 hours this year and has given Mueller and his team of investigators a “clear view of the president’s most intimate moments with his lawyer” — this includes the firing of FBI director James Comey.

Trump took to Twitter to pat himself on the back about the McGahn’s cooperation saying, “I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt!”