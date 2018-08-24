The President of the United States this morning directed the U.S. Attorney General to investigate his political rivals.

One day after telling Fox & Friends he only gave Jeff Sessions the job because he thought he was loyal and questioned Sessions’ manhood, Trump mocked Sessions’ rare response.

“‘Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations,’ Jeff, this is GREAT,” Trump tweeted snidely, then directed Sessions to investigate those Trump believes to be his political rivals. Many of the names also are on Trump’s Enemies List of current and former government folks whose security clearances Trump says he plans to pull.

Sessions who had previously stayed mum when Trump has publicly throttled him over his recusal in the Russia election-tamper probe, punched back after Trump’s Fox & Friends interview, saying, “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the

Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action.”

Rex/Shutterstock

On , Trump detailed who he wanted investigated.

“[L]ook into the other side, including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & hi phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more.”

“Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

Referencing the sentencing of Reality Winner, Trump added, “Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over ‘classified’ information. Gee, this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.”

Trump also tweeted this week in service of the impeach-me-and-you-will-become-poor” argument he had unveiled on Fox & Friends one day earlier.

“Target CEO raves about the Economy. ‘This is the best consumer environment I’ve seen in my career.’ A big statement from a top executive. But virtually everybody is saying this, & when our Trade Deals are made, & cost cutting done, you haven’t seen anything yet!” Trump tweeted.

“Economy is setting records on virtually every front – Probably the best our country has ever done,” he added. “Tremendous value created since the Election. The World is respecting us again! Companies are moving back to the U.S.A.”

