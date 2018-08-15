Former CIA Director John Brennan has tweeted his response to President Donald Trump’s announcement he was pulling Brennan’s security clearance.

“This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics,” Brennan charged in a chilling tweet.

“It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent,” he added.

Trump’s stunning announcement, in which he also threatened to pull security clearances of other critics, comes the day after Brennan blasted Trump’s tweet calling former White House liaison director Omarosa a “dog.”

“It’s astounding how often you fail to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity,” Brennan said yesterday in a tweet.

“Seems like you will never understand what it means to be president, nor what it takes to be a good, decent, & honest person. So disheartening, so dangerous for our Nation.”

Appearing last night on MSNBC, Brennan elaborated, saying Trump has “badly sullied the reputation of the office of the presidency with his invective.” Calling Trump the most divisive president in history, Brennan added, “he is feeding and fueling hatred and animosity and misunderstandings among Americans.”

Brennan’s afternoon tweet in response to having his security clearance pulled by POTUS: