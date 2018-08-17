President Trump this morning boasted he’s the one who cancelled his Trump Parade. His tweet comes 12 hours after the Pentagon announced the military parade requested by Trump and scheduled for November 10 has been postponed. The Pentagon made that announcement not long after news outlets began reporting Trump’s Parade price tag had climbed to more than $90M, citing a defense official source.

Being Trump, he blamed someone else – local politicians who he said run Washington D.C. “poorly” and are less visionary than is he.

“They know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebrity military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!” Trump advised.

POTUS boasted he will instead attend “the big parade” already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base at a different date. He also warned he will attend the Paris parade celebrating the end of “the War” on November 11.

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” he tweeted, though Trump whisperer Maggie Haberman this morning said the idea is “off the table.” Haberman has described Trump’s reaction to attending the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, in 2017, as “kid in a candy store.”

Trump this morning tweeted he will instead use his parade money to “buy some more jet fighters!”

Trump similarly sought to have a military parade during his inauguration.

Trump’s morning parade-pouting tweets:

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018