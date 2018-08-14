Donald Trump campaign has tweeted:

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign.”

The legal move comes as Omarosa’s Unhinged book tour and accompanying release of secret tapes she made of Trump and various staffers was clearly getting under Trump’s skin. This morning, in a tweet some might describe as “unhinged,” he described her as a “dog,” and a “crazed, crying lowlife” who he gave “a break” and “a job at the White House.”

He also has tweeted, while she’s book touring, that he knew she was “wacky” when he hired her to the White House

but hired her any way – $179K/year salary bankrolled by taxpayers – because she said nice things about him.

A campaign rep told AP Omarosa’s book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account Of the Trump White House and her book-tour march across the TV news landscape, strewing those secret recordings, breaches the 2016 confidentiality agreement she signed with the Trump campaign.

Omarosa, who White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired last December citing ethics violations, said on her book tour that she refused to sign a White House NDA. She claimed the White House offered recently her a $15K/month deal to keep her mouth shut.

She turned down that deal. She has acknowledged she signed an NDA during her work on Trump’s ’16 campaign.

Omarosa has not yet issued any comment about the Trump campaign’s legal move.

Announcement of arbitration comes not long after Omarosa visited CBS This Morning and unveiled tape of Trump campaign staffers Katrina Pierson and Lynne Patton talking to her about that rumored tape of Trump using the n-word during Apprentice shooting. In the tape, a voice that sounds like Pierson is heard saying, in re Trump, “he said it…No, he said it. He’s embarrassed.”

Since appearing on Sunday Beltway show Meet the Press, Trump’s former liaison office communications director/former Apprentice villainess-in-chief has been claiming that, after her book closed, she, in fact, heard an audiotape made during production of The Apprentice, in which Trump used the n-word. Omarosa boasted it finally proved Trump is racist — because, as CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert pointed out, declining to rent to black tenants, saying a white-supremacist rally had some fine people, and calling African countries “sh*thole” is not proof enough.

“@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted Monday night.

During Trump’s 2016 campaign, at the first GOP debate, moderator Megyn Kelly noted Trump has called women he did not like “dogs” among other insults.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump snapped back – getting a big laugh in the GOP hall.