Al Capone, the Chicago mobster dead more than 70 years, is trending worldwide on this morning because President Donald Trump tweeted that authorities treated the gangster better than they are treating his former campaign chief Paul Manafort. This on Day 2 of Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia, on charges of tax and bank fraud, not related to Robert Mueller’s Russia election tamper investigation, though that distinction seems lost on Trump.

In this morning’s Twitter tirade, Trump suggested the feds have it in for Manafort, treated him worse than they did Al Capone in the 30’s.

“Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and Public Enemy Number One’ or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing?” Trump asked.

(The Chicago mobster was convicted of tax evasion in the 30’s and spent time in Alcatraz; released after eight years in the slammer).

The charges against Manafort were brought as result of information Mueller’s team unearthed in its probe of Russian election tampering and possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. But the charges are unrelated to Manafort’s involvement in Trump’s presidential campaign.

Manafort’s lawyers have said he is being held in solitary confinement in Virginia owing to concerns about his safety. A judge jailed Manafort in June over allegations of witness tampering as he awaited trial.

Trump also complained this morning that the “government” had not informed him Manafort was “under investigation” when his campaign hired the guy.

“Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders,” Trump noted. “He worked for me a very short time. Why didn’t the government tell me he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion – a Hoax!”

Trump’s Al Capone tweet: