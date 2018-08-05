Donald Trump spent his Friday night tweeting insults at Don Lemon and LeBron James after the CNN journalist interviewed the basketball superstar saying that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television” and, at the same time, insulting James’ intelligence. Lemon responded on Saturday morning and he wasn’t afraid to throw some serious shade.

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?” tweeted Lemon, who also added a sarcastic #BeBest, which was a nod to Melania Trump’s initiative to encourage children to be their best selves.

Lemon’s tweet doesn’t mince words as he slams Trump for separating families at the border and praises James’ recent opening of his free “I Promise” school in Akron, Oh. for at-risk youth. Melania also came forward to show support for James saying that she is open to visiting James’ school. A statement via her spokesperson said: “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the first lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

In the tweet that started it all, Trump also said that Lemon made “Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” He punctuated it with “I like Mike!”

NBA legend Michael Jordan chimed in via a statement saying, “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

And all of this was in perfect timing to of Trump’s rally in Delaware County, Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018