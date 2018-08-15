Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, home to the Academy Awards, America’s Got Talent, movie premieres and concerts, will begin hosting Broadway touring productions in 2020, the venue’s owner, along with the Nederlander Organization, announced today.

The venue will continue its current programming.

The addition of Broadway productions marks an agreement between CIM Group, which owns and operates the Dolby, and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the Nederlander Organization’s longtime Los Angeles outpost for Broadway productions.

In announcing the agreement, CIM and Nederlander said that Broadway productions have “drawn heightened interest in recent years for long-term engagements in Hollywood,” and the Pantages-Dolby partnering “allows for these complementary venues to further cement Hollywood as the entertainment capital.”

“Broadway is creating captivating productions that are enjoying sold-out runs in New York and on tour,” said Shaul Kuba, CIM Group Co-Founder and Principal. “This arrangement benefits Los Angeles and the region as audiences will be drawn to an expanded array of acclaimed productions available in Hollywood.”

James L. Nederlander, President of the Nederlander Organization in New York, said, “My father first began investing in Hollywood in 1977 when he purchased The Pantages Theatre. Since then we have had one goal, which is to bring the best of Broadway to all of Los Angeles. That commitment is strengthened with our agreement to begin presenting shows at Dolby Theatre in 2020.”

In addition to the Oscars and America’s Got Talent, recent programming at the 180,000-square-foot, 3,400-seat Dolby includes the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award for George Clooney; premieres for Blank Panther and Solo: A Star Wars Story; performances by Trevor Noah, Andrea Bocelli, Carol Burnett, and Neal deGrasse Tyson; and The Paley Center for Media’s Paleyfest.

The Hollywood Pantages has more than 35,000 season ticket holders, and recent theater productions there have included Hamilton,The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and The Phantom of the Opera.