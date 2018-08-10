Dogwoof has picked up sailing feature doc Maiden ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The London-based sales agent has taken worldwide rights to the doc, which tells the story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

It will present the film to buyers at TIFF with a UK release planned for early 2019. The deal was done between Oli Harbottle, Head of Distribution and Acquisitions for Dogwoof with Victoria Gregory of New Black Films. It is the second New Black Films picture that Dogwoof has sold following James Erskine’s The Ice King earlier this year.

Directed by Alex Holmes, who made Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story and drama House of Saddam, it is produced by New Black Films’ Victoria Gregory, who line produced Senna, having previously co-produced Man on Wire.

Tracy Edwards said, “It’s wonderful to see our story told in such an honest and emotionally powerful way on the big screen. It really captures the spirit of our amazing journey with all its highs and lows. This film will inspire anyone who watches it.”

Harbottle said, “It feels like a great time for the rousing story of Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew to get the big screen treatment, and Alex has crafted together a fantastic film to capture all the drama of that groundbreaking Whitbread Race all those years ago. We’re very happy to be continuing our relationship with New Black Films to get this story out there alongside the boat’s relaunch at the end of this year.”

Holmes added, “Maiden is an inspirational story of guts and determination that deserves to be heard by the widest possible audience, so it’s great to know that Dogwoof are on board to make that happen. Their passion for this project has been unstinting and New Black Films is excited to be deepening its relationship with such an inspiring group of professionals.”