Lucifer and Gotham director Mark Tonderai, Wentworth writer Pete McTighe and The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby writer Joy Wilkinson are among the behind-the-scenes talent to have signed up for the latest season of Doctor Who.

The BBC has revealed the five writers and four directors that will work with showrunner Chris Chibnall on the series, which sees Jodie Whittaker debut as the Doctor. The Broadchurch star took over the role as the thirteenth Doctor at the end of the 2017 Christmas special and is the first woman to be cast as the character.

Tonderai, who has also directed George RR Martin’s Nightflyers and Jennifer Lawrence thriller House at the End of the Street, is joined behind the camera by directors including Jennifer Perrott (Gentleman Jack), Jamie Childs, who directed Jodie Whittaker’s reveal as the Thirteenth Doctor and Sallie Aprahamian (Teachers, This Life).

Meanwhile, McTighe and Joy Wilkinson will be joined in the writers’ room by Ed Hime (Skins), Vinay Patel (Murdered By My Father) and former Children’s Laureate Malorie Blackman (Pig-Heart Boy).

Chibnall said, “We have a team of writers who’ve been working quietly and secretly for a long time now, crafting characters, worlds and stories to excite and move you. A set of directors who stood those scripts up on their feet, bringing those ideas, visuals and emotions into existence with bravura and fun.

“Hailing from a range of backgrounds, tastes and styles, here’s what unites them: they are awesome people as well as brilliant at their job. They love Doctor Who. And they’ve all worked above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to bring audiences something special, later this year.”

The new season of Doctor Who, produced by BBC Studios in Wales, begins on BBC One this fall.