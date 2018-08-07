UPDATED with after-hours stock movement. The Walt Disney Co. missed Wall Street estimates in its third quarter, reporting earnings per share of $1.87 and total revenue of $15.23 billion.

While those figures represented gains over the prior year quarter of 18% and 7%, respectively, the consensus estimate among analysts was for diluted earnings of $1.95 a share, and $15.34 billion in revenue.

When certain accounting items affecting comparability (such as taxes or deferments) were included in the results, earnings per share reached $1.95.

Disney stock declined more than 2% in after-hours trading, erasing gains during the regular session. Shares earlier in the day hit a three-year high of $117.88 before retreating to close at $116.60, up a fraction. The stock more than doubled in value between 2012 and 2015 as the company leveraged Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar and asserted its dominance in the film business. But it has been up and down in the years since as the company has faced questions about video subscriber erosion and competition from streaming services. In the past month, with clarity around the Fox acquisition, it has risen 11%.

Compared with the steady-on Studio and Theme Parks units, Cable Networks struggled. Due to the prior-year quarter’s acquisition of a controlling stake in OTT tech specialist BAMTech and a downturn at Freeform, operating income decreased 5% to $1.4 billion as revenue inched up 2% to $4.2 billion. Freeform’s issues were lower ad revenue and higher marketing costs, which were partially offset by lower programming costs.

The movie studio saw strong box office with theatrical titles during the quarter, mainly Avengers: Infinity War and Incredibles 2. Revenue increased 20% to $2.9 billion, while operating income rose 11% to $708 million. The home entertainment timing of Solo: A Star Wars Story — a rare money-loser in the Star Wars universe — dinged the results. While Rogue One, the previous spinoff, landed in the third quarter of 2017, Solo arrived in the marketplace in the fiscal second quarter, which Disney said skewed the results. The earnings release contained no commentary about a financial write-down of the film’s losses of up to $50 million, which many analysts had predicted.

The company’s earnings call with Wall Street analysts was expected to offer analysts some highly anticipated commentary on the pending $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox. Other hot topics will be the status of the company’s planned direct-to-consumer streaming service, as well as the prospect for the company teaming with Fox to counter Comcast’s bid for pay-TV giant Sky.

On July 27, Disney and Fox shareholders decisively approved the Fox deal. In the earnings release, Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, “Having earned the overwhelming support of shareholders, we are more enthusiastic about the 21st Century Fox acquisition than ever, and confident in our ability to fully leverage these assets along with our own incredible brands, franchises and businesses to drive significant value across the entire company.”