EXCLUSIVE: Digital star Jimmy Wong and Doua Moua have landed the roles of Ling and Po, respectively, in Disney’s live-action Mulan adaptation, which is currently in production. Starring Yifei Liu as Mulan, the Niki Caro-directed film follows a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man to fight Northern Invaders attacking China.

Disney releases the popular animated version of the Chinese folktale in 1998. Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin, and Lauren Hynek adapted the screenplay for the film, which will be released March 27, 2020.

Wong, best known for the web series, Video Game High School, lends his voice to Sony’s animated film Wish Dragon, which features an all Asian cast. He’s repped by Gersh and The Green Room. Moua, who appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino, is repped by Creative Talent Company.