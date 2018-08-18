If the voice of Della Duck in today’s season finale of Disney Channel’s DuckTales sounds familiar, you must be a fan of CBS police procedural Criminal Minds. Actress Paget Brewster from that show has originated the sound for Della, who has been a rarely seen character.

Della Duck is the twin sister of Donald Duck and long-lost mother to Huey, Dewey and Louie. She made her first animated onscreen appearance in the series earlier this season on DuckTales and was first mentioned in a Donald Duck newspaper comic strip and animated short film in the late 1930s.

Della is a fearless pilot and explorer. As kids, Della and Donald were Scrooge’s original adventure crew, eager to chart the unknown.

Leading up to the finale, the boys discovered the truth behind their mother’s disappearance when Scrooge revealed that Della took his secret rocket ship, got caught in a cosmic storm, and became lost in the dark abyss before the triplets were hatched. In the cliffhanger season one finale, a destroyed rocket ship appears on the moon, and, as the screen pans in, Della can be seen longing for her sons while watching a newscast on an old television screen.

Brewster will recur alongside the voice cast, which includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as the voices of Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; and Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley.

DuckTales airs daily on Disney Channel. Season two of the Disney Television Animation-produced series will debut later this year.

The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire, Scrooge McDuck; his triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team.