The mystery of which Hollywood entity bought the iconic house used for exterior shots in The Brady Bunch has been solved: Cable network HGTV is the buyer.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during this morning’s second quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

HGTV

“One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call,” he said. “You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history.”

HGTV airs a full slate of shows focusing on remodeling and renovation projects, including The Property Brothers, Love It Or List It, Good Bones, Flipping Virgins and the just-concluded Fixer Upper. A show documenting the Brady house remodeling project seems like a likely scenario.

Later in the investor call, Zaslav riffed on the house when he mockingly threatened to banish Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels to “Greg’s bedroom in the attic” if he didn’t deliver on financial projections. “That was not a fun place to be,” Zaslav joked. “It didn’t have a door. There were beads, if you remember.”

Last week, the house made news when former NSYNC member and TV personality Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house had been accepted at north of the $1.85 million asking price. “This is going to be a fun project!,” he said, telling followers that he planned to redo the inside of the house to resemble the show’s interiors.

News soon circulated that his bid had been topped by a Hollywood buyer, but the identity as of then was not known.

The house, at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, a mile and a half from CBS’ Radford Studios, only went on the market a couple of weeks ago. The listing calls the property “the second-most photographed home in the United States,” after the White House.

With two bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,477 square feet, the home hit the market for the first time in 45 years. It was shown multiple times in each episode of the beloved Sherwood Schwartz sitcom, which aired from September 1969 to March 1974.