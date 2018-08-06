As it pushes deeper into streaming, Discovery has tapped former Amazon exec Peter Faricy for the newly created role of CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer.

The company has talked for the past couple of years about rolling out a domestic OTT subscription service. Thus far it has focused more on securing carriage on vMVPDs and other offerings like non-sports bundle Philo TV. Internationally, the company has continued to push Eurosport Player and also set a $2 billion pact with the PGA Tour to stream and broadcast golf internationally through 2030.

At Amazon, Faricy oversaw the Amazon Marketplace, the company’s third-party seller business, and previously led the music and movies categories for the e-commerce behemoth. He has also held exec positions at Borders Group, Ford, and McKinsey.

“Peter is a world-class executive, with an extensive track record of building some of the world’s most successful direct-to-consumer products and businesses,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said. Faricy will help the company “accelerate our pivot to become a next-generation media company engaging passionate communities of fans around the world on every screen with trusted, high quality brands and content,” Zaslav added.

Faricy, who starts his new role September 17, will report to Zaslav. JB Perrette, head of Discovery Networks International, will continue to lead the overall Eurosport business and will work together with Faricy on direct-to-consumer efforts in international markets.

“As the media and tech industries increasingly converge, Discovery has positioned itself as a clear leader,” Faricy said. “Our mission is to delight customers by leveraging technology to provide access to the content they love, anywhere and anytime. I’m incredibly excited to join Discovery at this important juncture.”